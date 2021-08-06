Emerald Advisers LLC Has $34.98 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249,015 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,006. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

KTOS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. 46,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

