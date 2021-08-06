Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 14,860 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,072. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

