Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 97,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 81.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

