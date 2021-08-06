Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 43,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,446,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,498,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

