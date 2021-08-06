Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of EMLAF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

