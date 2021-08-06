Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Cap of $34.47 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $34.47 million and $400,536.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

