Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

