Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.