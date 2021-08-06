Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EDVMF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,338. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

