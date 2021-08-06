Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF remained flat at $$5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.