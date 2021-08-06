Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$9.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.79.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.55. 71,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,895. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

