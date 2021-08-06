Energizer (NYSE:ENR) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Head to Head Comparison

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energizer and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.74 billion 1.03 -$93.30 million $2.31 17.83 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energizer and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 6 0 2.67 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

