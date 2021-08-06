Enerplus’ (ERF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

