Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$7.48. 881,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,214. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

