Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

