ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

ETR ENI opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.21. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.45.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

