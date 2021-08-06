Enigma Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $3.43 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00398088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.64 or 0.01124010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

