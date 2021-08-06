Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

