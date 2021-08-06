Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $282.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.04 million to $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $8,870,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,575. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

