EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.62 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.