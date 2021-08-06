Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 750.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.
Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,511. Enservco has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.69.
About Enservco
