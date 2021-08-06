Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 750.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,511. Enservco has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Enservco alerts:

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.