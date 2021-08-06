Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.67. 547,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,226. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$271.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

