Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NVST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,131. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $1,748,590. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

