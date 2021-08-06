Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82. Envista has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 53.1% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

