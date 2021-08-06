Enzyme Finance Price Reaches $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.