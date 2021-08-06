EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $573.96

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $573.96 and last traded at $573.66, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $571.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

