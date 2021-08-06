Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $3,522.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00057745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.79 or 0.00899379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,130,864 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

