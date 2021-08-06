Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

