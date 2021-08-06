Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. 6,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

