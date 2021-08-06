Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baxter International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of BAX opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

