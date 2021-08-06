Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $82.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $80.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $27.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MKL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $15.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,257.40. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,015. Markel has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

