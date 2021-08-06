Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

