Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Escalade stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.32. Escalade has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

