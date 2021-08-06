Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $186,336.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

