Essex Savings Bank Has $747,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.47. 232,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,293. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

