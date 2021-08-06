Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,860. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

