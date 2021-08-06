Essex Savings Bank Purchases 2,468 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 275,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

