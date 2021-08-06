Essex Savings Bank Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $197.58 and a 12-month high of $275.68.

