Essex Savings Bank Sells 283 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.21. 1,863,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

