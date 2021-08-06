Essex Savings Bank Sells 287 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

