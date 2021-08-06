Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 75.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $176,186.78 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00901864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.