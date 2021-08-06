Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Tops $4.36 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00010781 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $435,720.67 and approximately $155.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00058663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00912215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00099066 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

