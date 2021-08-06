Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

ETSY opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

