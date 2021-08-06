Eukles Asset Management Has $243,000 Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.42. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.