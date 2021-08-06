Eukles Asset Management Invests $331,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

