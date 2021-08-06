Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,655 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 223.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $23,135,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 323,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

