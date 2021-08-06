Eukles Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,000 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.59. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

