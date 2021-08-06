Evercore ISI Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

