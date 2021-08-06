Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 1457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

