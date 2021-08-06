EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

